Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki Motorcycle launches an array of premium products

Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcyle on Wednesday said it would invest around Rs 500 crore in India, and that it would come up with an electric scooter in the next few years. At the Auto Expo 2018 on Wednesday, the company launched an array of premium products, including a new flagship scooter Burgman Street, a new 125cc luxury scooter, the new Apex Predator and a new modern cruiser. Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told Business Standard that the company had some aggressive plans, to support which it would invest in product and capacity. The company is aiming to sell one million units in India by 2020.
Uchida said India was the fastest-growing market for the company globally and, with it presented the biggest potential in the segments where Suzuki has an expertise."By extending our presence in the most exciting segments – the 125-cc scooter Burgman and 150cc premium motorcycle Intruder and the sub-1000cc sports bike category in a CKD – we now have a well-rounded portfolio to cater to the Indian customer," he said.
