Auto part makers gear up for Rs 10,000-cr investment in a decade

Car component manufacturers are set to ride on the high demand for their products as vehicle production gains momentum in Gujarat, the youngest automotive hub in the country. Apart from around 40 Japanese companies and five global vendors of MG Motor India (SAIC’s Indian subsidiary), big players like Subros, Lumax Industries, Toyoda Gosei Minda, Asahi India Glass, Wheels India Car Wheels and others are eyeing the state for either greenfield opportunities or brownfield expansion. The combined investment potential in the sector is estimated to be over Rs 10,000 ...