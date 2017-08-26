Auto part makers gear up for Rs 10,000-cr investment in a decade

Car component manufacturers are set to ride on the high demand for their products as vehicle production gains momentum in Gujarat, the youngest automotive hub in the country. Apart from around 40 Japanese companies and five global vendors of MG Motor India (SAIC’s Indian subsidiary), big players like Subros, Lumax Industries, Toyoda Gosei Minda, Asahi India Glass, Wheels India Car Wheels and others are eyeing the state for either greenfield opportunities or brownfield expansion. The combined investment potential in the sector is estimated to be over Rs 10,000 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?