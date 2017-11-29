Automakers pave a road to safety

With the government nudging automakers to make cars safer, airbags have become more commonplace in new vehicles launched in the last couple of years. But airbags alone don’t ensure passenger safety in a crash.

On the contrary, they can make accidents more fatal if the occupant does not use seat belts. Car makers, therefore, are not stopping at just offering airbags. They are going a step further to educate people about the importance of using seat belts. The country’s biggest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, which had once rolled out a popular campaign on fuel economy — ...