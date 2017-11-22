'Automatic' choice

Leading online cab aggregator Ola has come up with its first set of television commercials (TVCs) for its Ola Auto business, as it sets sights on foraying into a market beyond metro cities.

The campaign features two ad films in English and a few regional languages, each less than half a minute and delivering the tagline, “Auto bole toh Ola Auto”, reminiscent of the iconic category-defining “Thanda matlab Coca-Cola”. While audiences may be familiar with Ola’s association with cabs, the maiden TVCs on its autorickshaw segment comes three years after the ...