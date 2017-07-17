Automation is an opportunity to be more competitive: Andreas Wolf

Bosch has been focusing on automation and Industry 4.0. In automation, aren’t we losing on improvements which may be visible to humans and not visible to machines? Industry 4.0 is one of my passions. It is important for the industry to implement smart automations. This means we need to understand what the role of the operator will be in future. In Industry 1.0 and Industry 2.0, the operator was like a commander, giving commands to the machine. In Industry 3.0, the operator is kind of a captain, telling the machine via a software or program on what it has to do. In ...