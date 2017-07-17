Automation is an opportunity to be more competitive: Andreas Wolf

Bosch has been focusing on automation and Industry 4.0. In automation, aren’t we losing on improvements which may be visible to humans and not visible to machines? Industry 4.0 is one of my passions. It is important for the industry to implement smart automations. This means we need to understand what the role of the operator will be in future. In Industry 1.0 and Industry 2.0, the operator was like a commander, giving commands to the machine. In Industry 3.0, the operator is kind of a captain, telling the machine via a software or program on what it has to do. In ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?