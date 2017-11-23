Automation to plug leaks at fuel outlets

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will automate systems and ensure real-time monitoring of their 55,000-odd outlets in the country by December 2018, to check scams. Real-time monitoring means if a litre of petrol or diesel is sold, the company concerned will know of that immediately.

According to officials, Rs 4-5 lakh would be spent on automating each outlet, which translates to an overall investment of at least Rs 2,000 crore for OMCs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). “By December ...