Aviation regulator to probe possible on-time data fudging

Committee will come out with corrected data by end-February

Aviation sector regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has set up a committee, headed by Director General B S Bhullar, to probe possible discrepancies in on-time data performance of airlines. The committee will come out with corrected data by end-February. DGCA publishes monthly data of domestic airlines, by collating data from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports. This shows how punctual airlines are. While the committee will try to correct data, DGCA would publish the numbers for December last year in the meantime, said ...

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis