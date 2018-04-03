Avista helped ICICI Bank clients to recast loans for a commission: Reports

Advisory group, a based company run by MD & CEO, Chanda Kocchar’s relative helped clients of to restructure its loans for a commission, media reports said on Tuesday.

is set up by Rajiv Kochhar, brother of Chanda Kochhar’s husband is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preliminary enquiry on whether gave loans to consumer durable firm, Videocon in lieu of investments by Videocon in a personal company owned by Kocchar and ICICI Bank’s board have denied any wrongdoing.

According to the Indian Express, Advisory got the mandate to restructure foreign currency-denominated debt deals worth over $1.7 billion of seven over the last six years. All these were borrowers of at the same time and in at least one of these deals, was the lead bank of the lenders, the Express report said.

On Monday, Subramanian Swamy, a BJP Member of Parliament, tweeted that the CBI should probe in ICICI loan scam Advisory which got 5 per cent on every big loan for certification. is owned by a relative of Kochhar, he said.

Avista, as per an industry source, had expertise in restructuring foreign currency loans in association with Houlihan Lokey, a US-based firm.

has denied any business dealing with “There is no conflict. The entire process of selection of “Debtor Advisor” was competitive. We were chosen as a “Debtor Advisor” in the restructuring of the FCCBs of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited and GTL Infrastructure Limited. In these restructuring transactions, the “Debtor” of the FCCBs were the respective and the “Creditor” were the respective Foreign Currency Convertible Bondholders who are “Foreign Investors” in these FCCBs."

advised the in the negotiation with these foreign investors in order to restructure the FCCBs. Since the FCCB restructuring transaction did not involve any negotiations between the and the “Domestic Lenders/ICICI Bank”, there is no conflict of interest of whatsoever nature, said. Barring GTL Infrastructure, all the other are an NPA in ICICI Bank's books.

In an interview to Livemint, Kocchar said the allegations have caused serious damage to his reputation but "our clients have told them not to pay attention to these". “Let this just pass and you do not even need to respond to such a thing. Our clients know us, they are not concerned about it at all,” the Mint quoted him as saying.

As per Avista's website, the company has strong stressed asset restructuring advisory practice and successful NPL resolution platform in South East Asia & India and access to wide spectrum of pools of institutional and private capital. The company was also in the process of setting up our stressed asset and special situation (SASS) investment management & investment advisory platform.