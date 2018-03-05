Axiostat bandage used by soldiers, needs to be sold directly to consumers

During the surgical strike in 2016 along the Line of Control, bleeding control product Axiostat was used to sustain the life of an Indian soldier until a helicopter transferred him to a medical facility, claims Leo Mavely, founder and chief executive officer of Axio Biosolutions. Founded in 2008, Bengaluru-based Axiostat is a clinically-endorsed bandage to stop excessive blood loss.

It recently raised $7.4-million in Series-B funding from Ratan Tata-backed UC-RNT Fund and existing investors Accel Partners and IDG. Last week, it received clearance from the Food and Drug ...