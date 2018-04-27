Axis Bank board okays merger of subsidiaries Accelyst with Freecharge

Private sector today said its board of directors has approved merger two of its wholly owned subsidiaries Solutions with Payment Technologies.

"The board of directors of at its meeting held on April 27, 2018, has considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation of Solutions Private Ltd (transferor company) with Payment Technologies Pvt Ltd (transferee company), both wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank...under Act, 2013 (scheme)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The merger is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals including from the National Company Law Tribunal, stakeholders and transferor company and the transferee company, it added.

is engaged in the business of owning and operating a web and mobile-based platform for providing and facilitating online recharge, bill payment, coupon services.

It also serves as marketing platform for third parties, engaged in distribution of mutual funds and insurance products through the mobile application. Company's turnover was Rs 42.20 crore in 2016-17 (provisional). In 2015-16, the turnover was Rs 36.10 crore and Rs 35.10 crore in 2014-15.

is a payments solution, payment support services and technology solutions. The company had a turnover of Rs 25 crore in fiscal ended March 2017 (provisional) and in 2015-16 it was at Rs 4.9 crore.

On the rationale of the amalgamation of the two entities, said it consolidate the business in one entity and strengthen the position of the merged entity.

"The transferor company and the transferee company are engaged in similar and complementary lines of businesses and thus the amalgamation of the both will result in administrative and operational rationalisation, organisational efficiencies, and in econimies of scale, reduction in overhead and other expenses and optimum utilisation of resources," said.

The bank had acquired in October 2017 for Rs 373 crore in an all-cash deal.

Post acquisition activities at remain on track, had said yesterday post announcing the quarterly earnings for March quarter.

"The acquisition of can potentially leapfrog our digital journey by multiple years. Through we intend to leverage payments as a hook (UPI, QR etc); target digitally-native, mobile-first SA customers; and sources and service loans digitally," it said.