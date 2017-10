Private lender Axis Bank posted 36% increase in at Rs 432 crore for the quarter ended September. It was Rs 319 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's gross and net stood at 5.9% and 3.12% respectively as compared to 5.03% and 2.3% respectively on sequential basis.

Provisions and contingencies of country's third biggest private sector lender by assets fell about 13% to Rs 3,140 crore.

On Tuesday, Axis's scrip on BSE closed 1.4% lower at Rs 513.