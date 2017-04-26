Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Large companies not putting enough resources into compliance: Survey
Business Standard

Axis Bank Q4 net down 43% at Rs 1,225 cr

Announces dividend of Rs 5 per share

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Axis Bank

Private lender Axis Bank reported 43% decline in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for the quarter ended March 2017. It was Rs 2,154 crore in year-ago period.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Gross bad loans increased slightly to Rs 21,280 crore as of end-March from December, but as a percentage of total loans were 5.04% at end-March, compared with 5.22% as of end-December.

On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 517.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Axis Bank Q4 net down 43% at Rs 1,225 cr

Announces dividend of Rs 5 per share

Announces dividend of Rs 5 per share
Private lender Axis Bank reported 43% decline in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for the quarter ended March 2017. It was Rs 2,154 crore in year-ago period.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Gross bad loans increased slightly to Rs 21,280 crore as of end-March from December, but as a percentage of total loans were 5.04% at end-March, compared with 5.22% as of end-December.

On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 517.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Axis Bank Q4 net down 43% at Rs 1,225 cr

Announces dividend of Rs 5 per share

Private lender Axis Bank reported 43% decline in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for the quarter ended March 2017. It was Rs 2,154 crore in year-ago period.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Gross bad loans increased slightly to Rs 21,280 crore as of end-March from December, but as a percentage of total loans were 5.04% at end-March, compared with 5.22% as of end-December.

On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 517.

image
Business Standard
177 22