Axis Bank June quarter net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,360 cr
Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03 per cent at end-June
Reuters July 25, 2017 Last Updated at 16:59 IST
http://mybs.in/2UXMJ7s
-
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- GST is here. Are you ready? Send your queries now
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- New to investing in shares?
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU