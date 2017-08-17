Axis Bank: Sentiment improving

The Axis Bank stock has been a laggard among its private sector peers following the June quarter (Q1) results. With the stock once again testing the Rs 480-level, the bank has lost nearly nine per cent of its market capitalisation since July 25. However, despite the underperformance, the sentiment seems to be gradually improving, because of three factors — credit cost guidance maintained at 175-225 basis points for FY18 despite fresh asset quality pangs likely from loans to the power sector, improving performance of its retail franchise and the Street getting a taste of its ...