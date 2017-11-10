Axis Bank to raise Rs 11,625 cr via issue of equity shares, warrants

Private lender Axis Bank's board of directors on Friday agreed to raising of Rs 11,625 crore through the issue of preferential equity shares and convertible warrants.

According to TV reports, on Friday announced that it would issue 55.6 million equity shares to BC Asia Investments on preferential basis. Further, the private lender would issue 31.9 million shares to Integral Ivestments South Asia IV and 40 million convertible warrants to BC Asia Investments III, both on preferential basis.

The bank would issue 172.6 million equity shares to investors, including promoters, at Rs 525 per share. Additionally, the lender would issue 45.3 million warrants at Rs 565 per warrant.