Axis Bank to raise Rs 11,625 cr via issue of equity shares, warrants
Private lender Axis Bank's board of directors on Friday agreed to the raising of Rs 11,625 crore through the issue of preferential equity shares and convertible warrants
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2UaKXae
