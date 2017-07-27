Axis-FreeCharge deal to ignite hopes of turnaround: Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl

Bidding adieu to his staff in Freecharge, co-founder Kunal Bahl, hinted at being hopeful of a turnaround in the e-commerce company, fuelled by the $60 million buyout of the online mobile wallet by

Bahl and co-founder have been for long trying to convince the board to go for their "Plan B", which is all about trimming the company further and finally heading for an IPO. Talks with to buy have been going on for the last five months.

In a mail to employees, Bahl made it clear that the new management intended to retain the whole staff and invest behind the brand to leverage the 'world class technology platform to the fullest'.

"In all my interactions with the leadership team of Axis Bank, I have found a team which is deeply committed to the digital payments space, and is willing to invest significantly behind it," he wrote in the internal mail to employees.

He went on to say that they the deal with is a great outcome for the online marketplace as it would give the company the fuel to run the company.

"For Snapdeal, this is also a great outcome as it provides us the necessary boost in resources to continue our journey towards building an e-commerce platform that enables sellers across to reach consumers in every corner of the country. With the massive revolution happening in our country in the realms of very cost effective data, affordable smartphones, a unified GST tax regime, better infrastructure and rising income levels, there is no better time to be in this business. We have an opportunity of a lifetime here, and we must seize it and make the most of it," Bahl said in the mail.

on Thursday announced that it had bought for $60 million, which is almost one-tenth of the price paid for it, which was roughly around $400 million.

In another mail to employees, the present CEO of the company Jason Kothari wrote that the mobile wallet would continue to operate as a standalone business and the business will retain the 'FreeCharge' brand and technology.

"I will continue to be engaged in the transition and post that will resume my position at Snapdeal," Kothari said. According to informed sources, Kothari was in talks with investors from the US and China in an effort to sell it. PayPal was initially interested in making a sizeable investment in Freecharge, but the deal could not be closed.

Kothari was brought into real estate portal Housing.com by Softbank, which held a stake in the firm, after the unceremonious exit of CEO Rahul Yadav. After Housing was sold to another portal, PropTiger, Kothari joined in January this year as chief strategy and investment officer. In March, he was also given charge of as its CEO and board member.