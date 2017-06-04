Azim Premji's salary drops 63% as Wipro sees slowdown in profits

Wipro Chairman took home 63 per cent less compensation this year as India's third-largest software exporter saw a slowdown in profits due to changes in the business environment and technology.

Premji earned a compensation of $1,08,026 (around Rs 71.4 lakh) in financial year 2016-17, down from $2,92,991 (around Rs 1.93 crore) in the year before, according to its annual filings with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission. The compensation does not include long-term benefits such as provident fund and pension.

" is entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.5 per cent on incremental net profit of Wipro Limited for financial year 2017 over the previous year... For the year ended March 2017, commission paid to Premji is nil," the company said in its filing.

Wipro saw profits drop by 4.69 per cent to Rs 8,514 crore on revenues of Rs 55,418 crore, which jumped 7.34 per cent. In dollar terms, Wipro's revenue grew 4.9 per cent to $7.7 billion.





ALSO READ: Wipro's revenue from top 10 clients on the decline Recently, Vishal Sikka, the chief executive of Infosys, also saw his variable salary component drop by half after the company slipped on growth targets in the year.

Premji, who owns 73.25 per cent stake in Wipro, is the only executive who earns a commission on profits. All other executives receive variable pay under a quarterly performance-linked scheme based on key parameters of individual or combined performance of the business unit, division or segment or the company.

Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer, saw his salary drop by nearly a quarter to $233,479 (around Rs 1.54 crore), as against $3,03,198 (around Rs 2 crore) in financial year 2016.

Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala, who was elevated to the top job in February 2016, saw his compensation increase by 5.3 per cent to $2.08 million (around Rs 13.7 crore) as against $1.97 million in financial year 2016. He was hired as the chief operating officer from larger rival Tata Consultancy Services.