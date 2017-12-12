B2B payment solution provider Stripe tiptoes into Indian markets

Global payment solution provider Stripe has begun enrolling Indian firms to use its platform and is looking to position itself as a serious player in the highly competitive low-margin business dominated currently by Naspers-owned PayU.
Stripe, which has roped in former Amazon
India executive Anand Balaji, has opened up beta opportunity invitation to select companies
across the country.
“Today, we’re starting an invite-only beta for Stripe in India with a small group
of companies.
These businesses will help us test our platform in the Indian market and provide feedback on features that we’ll need to build to support all Indian businesses looking to accept online payments and run their companies
on Stripe,” said Anand Balaji, India head of the San Franscisco based company in a blog post on Tuesday
In the past year since India’s massive demonetisation and digitisation drive, large numbers of players have entered the payments market both for B2C and B2B offerings. The market is crowded with both local players and global firms such as Paypal
and PayU
looking to capture a slice of transactions of the $50 billion B2B payments
market
The B2B payments
market is currently dominated by PayU
which posted over Rs 404 crore revenue in FY17. The Naspers backed company has also launched UPI based payment services that helped it clock over $1 billion worth of transactions during the same period.
PayU
had recently expressed plans to push almost 80 per cent of the business through B2B payments
via an almost 3,50,000 strong merchant base. India is PayU's fastest growing market, representing 41 per cent of the total payment volumes and growing payment volumes by 120 per cent year-on-year, the firm said last month.
“India is uniquely positioned to move more commerce online; In just the past two years, the percentage of India’s population connected to the internet has more than doubled to 500 million users,” said Balaji of Stripe.
Like their global counterparts Google
and Paypal, Stripe will also focus on India-specific offerings and over 51 million small and medium businesses that are the next big target for payment solution providers. Stripe has businesses across 25 countries and will most likely start with UPI based services here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU