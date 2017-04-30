Baahubali 2 bookings on BookMyShow shoots up to 12 tickets a second

Company
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pay doubled, gets $200 mn compensation in 2016
Business Standard

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Baahubali 2. Image source: @DharmaMovies

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow said it has so far sold over 3.3 million tickets for "Baahubali 2", which was released across the country on Friday, or 12 tickets every second a day before the release of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus.

With this, "Baahubali 2" which released was in over 6000 screens on Friday, has created an all-time record high on BookMyShow for advance ticket sales surpassing "Baahubali 1" by over 350 per cent.

"Baahubali 2", which is most loved by the viewers in South India, continues to see a phenomenal response from Hindi-speaking markets also, it said.

"'Baahubali 2' is definitely taking the Indian film industry by surprise. The film, even before its release, has proved that its a blockbuster like no other with an extremely high chance of it entering the INR 100 crore club on day 1 itself," said Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow.

"We have witnessed unprecedented advance ticket bookings on BookMyShow as fans bought as many as 12 tickets a second. The movie has clearly broken all language barriers and has reaffirmed that the audience loves to watch good content," he said.

