Baahubali 2 bookings on BookMyShow shoots up to 12 tickets a second

Online entertainment ticketing platform said it has so far sold over 3.3 million for " 2", which was released across the country on Friday, or 12 every second a day before the release of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus.

With this, " 2" which released was in over 6000 screens on Friday, has created an all-time record high on for advance ticket sales surpassing " 1" by over 350 per cent.

" 2", which is most loved by the viewers in South India, continues to see a phenomenal response from Hindi-speaking markets also, it said.

"' 2' is definitely taking the Indian film industry by surprise. The film, even before its release, has proved that its a blockbuster like no other with an extremely high chance of it entering the INR 100 crore club on day 1 itself," said Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas,

"We have witnessed unprecedented advance ticket bookings on as fans bought as many as 12 a second. The movie has clearly broken all language barriers and has reaffirmed that the audience loves to watch good content," he said.