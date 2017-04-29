Baahubali 2 shatters records at the Indian box office

S S Rajmouli's has set the box office ablaze as it took in a massive Rs 125 crore on its first day at cinemas. To put this in perspective, the highest earning movie from this year has been Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which managed to make Rs 139 crore in its lifetime since releasing on January 25.

Baahubali, starring Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, and is the concluding part of the two part special effects infused magnum opus by S S Rajmouli. The first part which released in 2015 also went on to create history, becoming the highest grossing regional film ever, and ranks third on the highest grossing Indian movies ever behind and Dangal. By the looks of it, the second part, which released on April 28, is set to break records set by its predecessor and others.

collections Day one total: Rs 125 cr Telugu language: Rs 53 cr Hindi dub version: Rs 40 cr

Released in 6,500 screens in the country, the film had the dual advantage of the hype of the first movie's cliff-hanger ending, and the comparative lull at the cinemas with no big ticket movies from the South, or since March second week. However, the film has managed to not only outdo the first part in terms of collections, but has exceeded expectations. Many predicted the movie could touch the Rs 100 crore figure on day one, but not the Rs 125 crore it has raked in finally.

Of the total, a major chunk has come from the film's 'home state' Andhra Pradesh where it made a staggering Rs 53 crore (net after tax since it's not tax free despite being in the state's native language). The other South Indian languages -- Tamil (Rs 14 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 6 crore) -- also performed well, setting records for dubbed versions in the process. While the film was not dubbed in Kannada, it was screened extensively in Karnataka with shows in the original Telugu audio, and Tamil and Hindi dubs, and it made an impressive Rs 11.5 crore in the said state.

"Andhra Pradesh Government gave many incentives like increase in the number of shows allowed per day per screen from 4 to 6 giving the movie 50 per cent more shows in its strongest market. It also allowed exhibitors to increase in ticket prices from Rs 70 to Rs 100 and Rs 150 depending upon location and city effectively providing an incremental benefit of 40 per cent and 100 per cent respectively. The above factors boost the box office performance of Baahubali in AP by collections whopping Rs 53 crore which is one of the biggest box office earners for original version from just Andhra Pradesh state," says an independent distributor on the condition of anonymity. He adds that the fact that the film released on a non-holiday Friday/weekend and still managed to pull in so many people is commendable.

The Hindi dub version which has been marketed and distributed by Dharma Productions has seen a massive increase in the first day collections from the first part. Also distributed by Dharma, made history when it netted Rs 5 crore on the first day for just the dub version. No film had done so till then, or since then. That was until the Friday gone by when the dub version of made Rs 40 crore on the first day of release. In fact, this collection is tied with 2015 starrer for the highest opening day collection for a Hindi language (dub or Bollywood) film.

P V Sunil, CEO and Director, Carnival Cinemas says, "We have never seen such a grand single day collections at Carnival Cinemas box office so far for any film. has broken all the previous records of number of admits and occupancy per day at Carnival and all across. The morning shows had 100 percent occupancy. We had shows as early as 5.30 a.m. in Bengaluru and it was houseful. Advance bookings were huge 85-90 per cent for Friday and for the rest of the extended weekend it is 80 per cent as of now. We had 375,000 admits yesterday which is 100,000 more than the previous single day admits of Dangal."

He adds that the multiplex chain had 1,314 shows on Friday and will be increasing the number of shows for Saturday and Sunday based on the demand for the film and the occupancy. This makes it the highest number of shows given to a film ever at Carnival; had 1,240 shows per day and had 1,280.

While the reviews have been mixed to positive, the excitement around the film has ensured enough advance booking on the opening weekend (Rs 36 crore) and sustained word of mouth could mean the movie continues to break records and could even reach the top of the biggest grossers from India within its lifetime. The fact there are no major releases from India adds to its chances. Its only competition comes in the form of next week (May 5) and the audiences for the two films are very different. It remains to be seen if the either film suffers in terms of exposure at the and 3D screens, since the franchise from Marvel is based in space and the visual effects make up a major part of its theatrical appeal.