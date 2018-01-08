Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved plans a massive push to online sales

Baba Ramdev-led is likely to partner with eight leading e-tailers and aggregators to give a big push to the online sales of its swadeshi range of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, said an official.

The firm is expected to enter into agreements this month with major online retailers — Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, 1mg, Bigbasket, Grofers, ShopClues and

Snapdeal — a step through which its range of products will be available on various online platforms.

Patanjali is organising a function on January 16 here. Representatives of all online firms are expected to attend it along with Ramdev and Patanjali’s Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna.

“We are now going into massive way. Now, we would have an organised and systematic agreement with the players to place our all product online, so that it could reach to customers to the end point,” said S K Tijarawala, spokesperson, Patanjali.

