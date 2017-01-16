Baba Ramdev's Patanjali eyes investments in Chhattisgarh

Yoga guru Ramdev meets state CM Raman Singh, may set up unit running on forest produce

Limited is exploring investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh, following a high-level meeting its promoter, yoga guru Ramdev had with the state's Chief Minister Raman Singh.



Top officials from the industry department were also present in the meeting, in which Patanjali was invited to invest in the state, which is endowed with rich forest produce.



A state government spokesperson said Ramdev had evinced interest in investing in industries based on agro and forest produce. Singh said the state government was also promoting the agro-forest sector and had offered attractive sops to investors who would help the local community by adding value addition to their produce.



“ has assured that he would help the government in its move to promote industries based on agro and forest produce,” the spokesperson said. The company, reported to be the fastest growing company in the country, would explore the possibility of setting up a unit in the state.



Patanjali has its manufacturing unit and headquarters located in the industrial area of Haridwar. Its registered office is in Delhi. The company, which manufactures mineral and herbal products, also has units in Nepal under the trademark Nepal Gramudhyog. It imports most of the herbs it uses as raw material in its unit in from the Himalayas of Nepal.



is suitable for growing mango, banana, guava and other fruits and a variety of vegetables. With 44 percent of its area under forests, is one of the most bio-diverse areas in the country. It has abundant minor forest produce like Tendu leaves, and Sal seed. Medicinal plants, bamboo, lac and honey are other potential money earners for the state.



The trade volume of non-wood forest produce in the state is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore per annum.



R Krishna Das