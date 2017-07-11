Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to pivot away from branded franchise outlets

Patanjali has set a target of increasing the number to 25,000 in two years

A few years ago, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved had disrupted the market with its natural-herbal proposition, forcing major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms to follow the trend. After growing by leaps and bounds during the past five years, now it seems it is Patanjali’s turn to follow the conventional FMCG players to hold on to its success in the coming years. The firm, which so far has depended heavily on branded franchise outlets for growth, is now looking to aggressively expand its retail presence by taking the tried-and-tested channel distribution ...

