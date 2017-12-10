BabyChakra: Serving the mom and the child digitally

Becoming a parent can be one of the most wonderful but also challenging of experiences. Naiyya Saggi, a graduate of Harvard Business School, saw her sister struggling with the journey — spending copious amounts of time listening to random advice, browsing on Google, experimenting with different doctors, with day care.

There simply wasn’t enough reliable information out there for new parents. It was clear there was a need for ‘technology disruption’ here, she says. This led to the birth of BabyChakra, an online platform that connects parents to experts ...