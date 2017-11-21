Bain appoints Manny Maceda as global MD

Global business consulting firm on Tuesday said it had elected as its worldwide managing director with effect from March 1, 2018. Maceda will succeed Bob Bechek, who is currently serving his second three-year term as Bain’s worldwide MD.



Maceda, who currently leads Bain’s global practice and is a member of the firm’s board of directors, has been instrumental in the company’s success and growth across the globe. He previously served as the chairman of Bain’s Asia-Pacific region and as global leader of the Performance Improvement practice and the Reengineering practice.