Business Standard

Bain appoints Manny Maceda as global MD

To succeed Bob Bechek as the company's worldwide MD with effect from March 1, 2018

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Manny Maceda, Bain & Company
Photo: Bain.com

Global business consulting firm Bain & Company on Tuesday said it had elected Manny Maceda as its worldwide managing director with effect from March 1, 2018. Maceda will succeed Bob Bechek, who is currently serving his second three-year term as Bain’s worldwide MD.
 
Maceda, who currently leads Bain’s global Full Potential Transformation practice and is a member of the firm’s board of directors, has been instrumental in the company’s success and growth across the globe. He previously served as the chairman of Bain’s Asia-Pacific region and as global leader of the Performance Improvement practice and the Reengineering practice.

First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 21:18 IST

