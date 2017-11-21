Bain appoints Manny Maceda as global MD

-
ALSO READToshiba to sell chip unit to Bain Capital for $18 bn Axis Bank up 5% on talks of Bain Capital eyeing stake Digital transformation: Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles Mastech Digital expects faster growth from digital transformation business JSW, Piramal-Bain may bid as one for Bhushan Power
-
Global business consulting firm Bain & Company on Tuesday said it had elected Manny Maceda as its worldwide managing director with effect from March 1, 2018. Maceda will succeed Bob Bechek, who is currently serving his second three-year term as Bain’s worldwide MD.
Maceda, who currently leads Bain’s global Full Potential Transformation practice and is a member of the firm’s board of directors, has been instrumental in the company’s success and growth across the globe. He previously served as the chairman of Bain’s Asia-Pacific region and as global leader of the Performance Improvement practice and the Reengineering practice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU