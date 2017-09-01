Bajaj Auto: Exports improve, but domestic recovery more crucial

The Bajaj Auto stock was up four per cent on Friday after the company reported year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in sales for the first time in six months. Led by seven per cent growth in exports, overall volumes in August were up three per cent to 335,000 units compared to the year-ago month. Commercial (three-wheeler) vehicle sales, which accounted for 15 per cent of overall volumes, continued to do well both in the domestic as well as export markets, posting a growth of 12-13 per cent in both markets. But, for the Street’s sentiment to improve further, it is crucial that ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?