Business Standard

Bajaj Auto February sales grew by 31% to 357,883 units; exports up 26%

Commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market soared 129% at 38,534 units

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 31 per cent jump in total sales at 3,57,883 units in February against 2,73,513 units in the same month last year.

Overall domestic sales increased 35 per cent to 2,14,023 units against 1,59,109 units in February last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
 
The company's domestic motorcycle sales were up 23 per cent at 1,75,489 units, against 1,42,287 units during the same period a year ago.
 
Commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market soared 129 per cent at 38,534 units, from 16,822 units in February 2017, the company said. Total exports in February grew by 26 per cent to 1,43,860 units against 1,14,404 units in the year-ago month, it added.
First Published: Thu, March 01 2018. 16:01 IST

