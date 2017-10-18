Bajaj Auto on track to hit volume targets

After the goods and services tax (GST)-led disruption in the June quarter, Bajaj Auto posted improved volumes in the July-September period (Q2). The product mix and cost management helped the firm post better-than-expected operating performance and saw its stock gain over a per cent to close at Rs 3,257 on Tuesday. A four per cent year-on-year increase in volumes, to 1.07 million units, and a similar gain in realisations helped the company post 8.6 per cent growth in revenues, at Rs 6,579 crore, in Q2 — lower than most estimates, which had pegged the number at Rs 6,700 crore. ...