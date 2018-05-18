Bajaj Auto Q4 net up 36% at Rs 11.75 bn, revenue rises to Rs 67 bn

Two-wheeler major on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 36.32 per cent to Rs 11.75 billion for March quarter, driven by robust across segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.62 billion during January-March, 2016-17.

Total from operations rose to Rs 67.73 billion for the reported quarter as compared with Rs 52.12 billion in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

The company sold a total of 1,045,378 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 787,627 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle stood at 856,389 units, up 22 per cent from 701,017 units earlier.

For entire 2017-18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 42.18 billion, up 3.41 per cent from Rs 40.79 billion in 2016-17.

Total from operations for the year rose to Rs 255.63 billion as compared with Rs 230.88 billion in 2016-17.

During the year, the company sold a total of 40,06,791 units, up 33 per cent from 36,65,950 units in 2016-17. Motorcycle stood at 33,69,334 units, up 5 per cent from 32,19,932 units in 2016-17.

said it recorded its highest ever commercial vehicle volume of 3,69,637 units in the domestic market for 2017-18 , growth of 46 per cent over 2016-17.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share (600 per cent ) subject to approval of shareholders.

Shares of the company were trading 1.13 per cent down at Rs 2,787.35 per on

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)