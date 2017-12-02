Bajaj Auto riding on robust volumes

After underperforming vis-à-vis its peers for the first eight months of the year, Bajaj Auto made strong gains since the start of September, gaining 17 per cent since then. Brokerages have upgraded the stock on the back of improving exports, rising three-wheeler sales and a richer product mix. The near-term trigger for the stock would be a strong performance in November.

Led by a 94 per cent jump in three-wheeler sales, the company reported year-on-year overall sales growth of 21 per cent. Though sales were robust, driven by a low base, strong exports and opening up of ...