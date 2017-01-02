Company
Indian car market stops short of 3 mn units in 2016
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto sales decline 22% in December

Motorcycle sales in December decreased by 18% to 2,03,312 units from 2,47,782 units in 2015

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rural revival raises its head in demand for automobiles

Bajaj Auto today reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales in December at 2,25,529 units as against 2,89,003units during the same month a year ago.

Motorcycle sales during the month decreased by 18 per cent to 2,03,312 units from 2,47,782 units in the same month in 2015, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Its commercial vehicle sales, the firm said, stood at 22,217 units during the month under review as compared to 41,221 units in the year-ago period, down 46 per cent.

Further, the exports were at 1,05,804 units as against 1,45,477 units in December 2015, down 27 per cent.

