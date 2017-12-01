Bajaj Auto sales rise 21% in November; motorcycle sales up 11%

JUST IN
Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales in November at 3,26,458 units as against 2,69,948 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales grew by 11 per cent to 2,63,970 units in November 2017 against 2,37,757 units in November 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.


Commercial vehicles sales jumped 94 per cent to 62,488 units during the month compared to 32,191 units in the year- ago period.

Exports stood at 1,46,623 units in the month as against 1,15,425 units in the same month last year, up 27 per cent.

Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.47 per cent higher at Rs 3,327.25 on BSE in morning session.

