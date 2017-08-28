Bajaj Auto seeks a Triumph

The segment the motorcycle industry calls “sports value bikes” — that is, bikes priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh — is not for the faint-hearted. For one, this market accounts for just 6 per cent of the 12 million Indian motorcycle market. For another, it is dominated by Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield with a 95 per cent market share. But Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, has chosen to rev into this market. A test ride via Bajaj’s Austrian collaborator, KTM, of some bikes within this price range yielded monthly sales of over 1,000 ...