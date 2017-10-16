Rivals catching up faster with Bajaj Finance

In an unusual reaction to its quarterly results, the stock of Bajaj Finance dipped by 3.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,888.85 apiece on Monday, despite the financials being in line with the Street’s expectations. While a part of the fall could be attributed to the sharp rally of 133 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2017 alone, a finer reading of its September quarter (Q2) performance shows the competition is, perhaps, catching up faster than expected with Bajaj Finance’s consumer durables business. Though the assets under management (AUM) for its core consumer-lending business ...