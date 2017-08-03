Bajaj Finance to buy 11% stake in MobiKwik for Rs 225 cr

Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy nearly an 11 per cent stake in mobile payments wallet company One Systems Private Ltd for about Rs 225 crore ($35.36 million).

will enter into a subscription agreement with to buy 10 equity shares and 271,050 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS), said.

Post conversion of the CCPS, the company would hold about 10.83 per cent of equity in on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a statement.

E-payments in India surged after the country banned old, high-value currency notes late last year. in India will jump nearly 10 times by 2020 to $500 billion, according to a 2016 report by Boston Consulting Group.

Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, said in July it had agreed to buy rival mobile payments wallet provider from e-commerce company for Rs 385 crore.