Bakshi files fresh appeal at NCLT against McDonald's termination pact

A day after the National Company Law Tribunal dismissed his plea challenging the decision of quick service restaurant (QSR) chain McDonald's to terminate its franchise agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL) for North and East India, CPRL Managing Director on Wednesday filed a fresh appeal.

NCLT will on Thursday hear the matter to see if the fresh appeal is proper. Bakshi did not specifically comment on whether the 169 stores in North and East India would remain shut from Wednesday.

The board of CPRL, the 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's India and Bakshi, was to meet on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the fate of the 169 outlets of the fast food chain run by it.

McDonald's India, which had cancelled the licence agreement with CPRL last month, had said the termination notice period would end on Tuesday, after which the franchisee would not be "authorised to use the McDonald's system and its intellectual property".

McDonald's said CPRL would have to stop using the McDonald's names, trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practice and policies, and food recipes and specifications.

Already, the 43 McDonald's outlets in the capital have been closed since June following the expiry of eating house licence.

Meanwhile, NCLT issued a show-cause notice to McDonald's Corporation and its Indian arm over the contempt plea filed by Bakshi.

Bakshi has been at loggerheads with the fast-food chain over the management of CPRL after he was ousted from the post of MD of the McDonald's franchisee in August 2013.