Bandhan Bank: A relationship worth trying

Bandhan Bank as an entity has always invoked right investor interest. It caught many by surprise when it received a universal banking licence in 2014, with IDFC Bank.

As it readies to hit the bourses, it is worth exploring how far it has travelled as a universal bank. On some parameters, such as building its deposit base from scratch the bank has seen decent headway. However, it could have done more to fortify the loan book. Deposits at Rs 254 billion as of September 30 appear decent and the bank has benefited from events such as demonetisation and formalisation of financial ...