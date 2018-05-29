Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 1.77-bn of assets of Rotomac Global, directors

The (ED) today said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.77 billion in connection with its probe against Kanpur-based group in an alleged loan of Rs 36.95 billion.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order yesterday under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) for attachment of properties "owned by Ms Global Private Limited and its directors located at (Uttar Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and (Gujarat) and (Maharashtra) valuing Rs 1.77 billion."



It alleged that these assets were the "proceeds of crime" of the illegal act of

The ED probe revealed, the agency said in a statement, that Ms Global Private Limited "indulged in merchanting trade with limited number of buyers and sellers and it used to receive back the (letters of credit) amount from the overseas beneficiary after deduction of 1.5-2 per cent commission by them either directly into the accounts of Rotomac group or into the accounts of overseas controlled by owner "



This amount, it said, thereafter has been used by the firm for "other business activities" such as FDR (fixed deposit receipts), iron ore purchase and investment in

It said the oversall modus operandi to perpetrate this alleged was that the accused, in guise of merchanting trade, without having any genuine business transactions defaulted in meeting their payments obligation to the by "diverting and siphoning off the funds."



The ED had filed a criminal case under the PMLA in this instance in February, based on a CBI FIR.

The ED-CBI case has been registered against and owner Vikram Kothari, his wife Sadhna Kothari, son and unidentified bank officials on a complaint from the

The bank had alleged that the conspirators had cheated a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 36.95 billion, including the interest component.

The principal amount involved is Rs 29.19 billion.

The ED probe was aimed at finding out if the funds obtained through the alleged were laundered and if the proceeds of the crime were subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.

This is the second major to surface in the recent past after the sensational over USD 2 billion (PNB) fraud, allegedly committed by diamond merchant and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of the of