Bank of Baroda Q1 net halves to Rs 203 cr, NPAs largely unchanged

Public sector of Baroda on Friday reported nearly 52 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 203.39 crore for the first quarter ended June on higher provisioning, although NPAs remained largely unchanged.



The bank's net profit in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2016-17 stood at Rs 423.62 crore.



Total income, however, were higher year-on-year at Rs 12,103.86 crore for April-June period of 2017-18 from Rs 11,877.91 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17, the bank's balance sheet showed.The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to Rs 46,172.77 crore as on June 30, 2017, up from Rs 42,991.68 crore as on end-June 2016, it said in a regulatory filing.Percentage wise, gross NPAs were 11.40 per cent of gross advances, as against 11.15 per cent a year ago.Net NPAs, however, came down to Rs 19,519.31 crore (5.17 per cent) by end of June 2017, from Rs 20,783.77 crore (5.73 per cent).Despite restricting on its NPA portfolio, the state owned lender set aside a higher Rs 2,156.69 crore provisioning for June quarter of 2017-18, as against Rs 1,986.44 crore in April-June 2016-17."The has made provision at 20 per cent on secured sub-standard advances as against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent," it said in the filing.Further, the said it has made additional provisions of Rs 107.84 crore in respect of standard advances to stressed sectors of the economy.Besides, as per RBI instructions with regard to scheme for stressed assets, the said it reversed an amount of Rs 172.08 crore during the June quarter as unrealised interest for accounts falling under strategic debt restructuring (SDR), scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A).The also informed that it paid Rs 5.45 crore and Rs 42.26 lakh towards penalty imposed in South Africa and Seychelles branches respectively by their local regulators.of Baroda stock closed 3.91 per cent down at Rs 142.55 on BSE on Friday.