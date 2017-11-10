Bank of India Q2 net up 41% at Rs 179 cr, asset quality improves

has posted a 41 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 179 crore for the September quarter. During the last quarter, the bank delivered a profit after a series of loss making quarters.



Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio and ratio at 12.62 per cent and 6.47 per cent as on September 2017, against 13.45 per cent and 7.56 per cent respectively as on September 2016.



Global net interest income for the quarter was up 6.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,908 crore. Other income, which includes fees and commissions, fell y-o-y by 15 per cent to Rs 1,707 crore.was flat y-o-y at 2.15 per cent.Total deposits, including domestic and foreign, for the quarter were down two per cent to Rs 1,20,998 crore with current and savings accounts (CASA) growing by 20.76 per cent over the previous year. Total advances, including domestic and foreign, grew by 0.51 per cent to Rs 3,90,687 crore as on September 30, 2017.The bank’s total (CAR) was at 12.23 per cent and Tier-I CAR was at 8.86 per cent as on September 30, 2017.