Bank of India Q4 loss triples to Rs 40 billion on bad debt provisioning

Public sector lender Bank of India's fourth-quarter net loss for the quarter ending March 2018 tripled over the previous year due to provisioning and treasury losses as asset quality improved.

The bank's net loss for the quarter fell to Rs 39.69 billion in the quarter ended March, compared a net loss with Rs 10.46 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, in the present quarter, stood at 16.58 per cent, against 16.93 per cent in the December quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the gross ratio was at 13.22 per cent.

The bank's net interest income, or the interest earned minus interest expended, fell 26.09 per cent on a year-on-year basis, to Rs 25.64 billion from Rs 34.69 billion.

The net interest margin (NIM), the difference between the yield on advances and cost of fund fell to 1.65 per cent against the year ago quarter's NIM of 2.39 per cent.

Other income, comprising of fees and other non-interest income stood at Rs 13.75 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The bank is focusing on the retail book, as RAM grew by 10.04 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1371.56 billion while the corporate book fell by 4.03 per cent to Rs 1485.69. The bank wants retail book to be 60 percent of total loan book, it currently stands at 52 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) as on 31st March 2018 stood at 12.94 per cent, against 12.14 per cent at the end of last year.

The bank's stock closed at Rs 107.85 on BSE, up 4.71 per cent from previous day's close.