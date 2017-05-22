Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Nubia launches selfie-centric N1 Lite for Rs 6,999; all you need to know
Business Standard

Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,046 crore as NPA provisions fall

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 cr from Rs 5,442 cr a year earlier

Reuters 

People outside Bank of India
People outside Bank of India

Bank of India, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of Rs 1,046 crore ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,587 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.22 per cent at the end of March, compared with 13.38 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 13.07 per cent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 crore from Rs 5,442 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

Shares of the bank were trading down 2.9 per cent by 07:34 GMT on the National Stock Exchange.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,046 crore as NPA provisions fall

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 cr from Rs 5,442 cr a year earlier

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 cr from Rs 5,442 cr a year earlier

Bank of India, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of Rs 1,046 crore ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,587 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.22 per cent at the end of March, compared with 13.38 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 13.07 per cent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 crore from Rs 5,442 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

Shares of the bank were trading down 2.9 per cent by 07:34 GMT on the National Stock Exchange.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,046 crore as NPA provisions fall

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 cr from Rs 5,442 cr a year earlier

Bank of India, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of Rs 1,046 crore ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,587 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.22 per cent at the end of March, compared with 13.38 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 13.07 per cent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 crore from Rs 5,442 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

Shares of the bank were trading down 2.9 per cent by 07:34 GMT on the National Stock Exchange.

image
Business Standard
177 22