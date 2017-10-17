BankBazaar raises $30 million in Series D funding led by Experian

com, a financial marketplace, raised $30 million in a funding round led by Experian, the world’s largest credit rating agency and information management company. wants to help consumers access the right financial product paperless,

Speaking about the investment, Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said: “ is a global leader in credit reporting and information management, and we are very excited to have them on board as a part of our investor group which includes Amazon, Sequoia, Eight Roads (Fidelity Growth Partners), and Walden International. There is a natural synergy between the world’s largest information management company and one of the fastest growing fintech The funds from this round will be used to further strengthen our position as the leader in secure paperless access to loans, cards, and mutual funds. will enable us to accelerate towards our vision of paperless access to all financial products.”



The that and have partnered on brings to the Indian consumer a secure with education material on how to improve one’s credit score through better financial planning

This recent round of financing brings BankBazaar’s total funding amount to $110 million.