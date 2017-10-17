JUST IN
Business Standard

BankBazaar raises $30 million in Series D funding led by Experian

BankBazaar help their consumers to get right access to financial product paperless

BS Web Team 

BankBazaar.com
BankBazaar logo. Photo: BankBazaar official website

BankBazaar.com, a financial marketplace, raised $30 million in a funding round led by Experian, the world’s largest credit rating agency and information management company. BankBazaar wants to help consumers access the right financial product paperless,

Speaking about the investment, Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said: “Experian is a global leader in credit reporting and information management, and we are very excited to have them on board as a part of our investor group which includes Amazon, Sequoia, Eight Roads (Fidelity Growth Partners), and Walden International. There is a natural synergy between the world’s largest information management company and one of the fastest growing fintech companies. The funds from this round will be used to further strengthen our position as the leader in secure paperless access to loans, cards, and mutual funds. Experian will enable us to accelerate towards our vision of paperless access to all financial products.”

The Credit Score Tracker that Experian and BankBazaar have partnered on brings to the Indian consumer a secure Free Credit Score with education material on how to improve one’s credit score through better financial planning

This recent round of financing brings BankBazaar’s total funding amount to $110 million.
First Published: Tue, October 17 2017. 20:54 IST

