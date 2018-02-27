Banking, finance firms emerge top recruiters in JBIMS placements

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of (JBIMS) saw banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms emerge as top recruiters during the final placements process for the batch of 2018. BFSI and (IB) as a sector picked up 43 per cent of the batch, followed by consulting and information technology. In terms of compensation packages, saw a marginal rise of 0.8 per cent in average salary, up from Rs 187.6 million per annum last year to Rs 189.1 million this year. The B-school also attracted the highest salary of Rs 3 million per annum.

With a total of 69 visiting the campus, students were placed in sectors such as BFSI & IB, consulting, consumer goods, health care, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail and telecom and technology.

Banks and financial institutions that participated included Anand Rathi, Avendus, Axis Securities, BOB Capital Markets, CRISIL, DSP BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indiabulls, India Ratings, Indus Valley Partners, Nomura, RBL Bank, SBI Card, Spandana Sphoorty, Syngenta, and YES Bank, among others. The consulting domain included premier firms like Bristlecone, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys Consulting and McKinsey & Co.

According to Anil Pande, placement coordinator at JBIMS, one of the key highlights of the placement season was extensive participation of leading firms especially from the finance domain.

Industry giants such as Abbott, Arvind Brands, Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Hikal, HUL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, Jumbo Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé, Piramal Enterprises, Raymond, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Welspun and others offered jobs in corporate finance, general management, operations, and sales and marketing.

A total of 63 pre-placement offers and pre-placement interviews were awarded to students across sectors this year. Some of the that offered PPOs and PPIs were Abbott, Aditya Birla Group, AkzoNobel, Arvind Brands, Capgemini, Citibank, DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, HUL, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JSW, McKinsey & Company, Medtronic, P&G, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, Standard Chartered, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Vodafone.

Roles in IT sector were offered by Capgemini, Samsung, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.