BARC India ropes in Nielsen for digital measurement

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC India) has appointed Nielsen
India as its primary digital measurement
partner.
Nielsen
will merge its global experience with India-specific adaptations to meet unique needs of the Indian market.
Nielsen
was selected on the strength of its demonstrated capabilities from among the three companies
that were shortlisted by the viewership measurement agency.
BARC India’s digital products will be powered by Nielsen, which will help integrate the TV
and digital service eventually. The EKAM
suite of products will enable comprehensive video measurement, ie, all video (ads
and content) played across TV
and digital platforms.
The first EKAM
product (Pulse) will measure video ad campaigns to enable daily evaluation and optimisation opportunities. With EKAM, the industry will be able to transact on a common currency with transparency.
The EKAM
range of products, which will be launched in a phased manner, will also address the issue of viewability and ad fraud.
BARC India
intends to offer consistency, comparability and enhanced ability to de-duplicate audiences across sites, platforms and devices.
In order to meet the needs and challenges of digital measurement, BARC India
is guided by its digital technical committee that has representation from all major players in the sector, including Google, Facebook, Hotstar, Voot, Ditto, P&G, HUL, Group M, IPG and Omnicom Media Group.
“With large expected growth in digital as well as increased local and global industry demand for robust TV
and digital measurement, it becomes essential that the country moves to a cohesive third-party measurement system. There is a need for uniformity where all sides of industry are in agreement on the right metrics, measures and definitions. Digital measurement
methods are still evolving globally and BARC India
is attempting a few things which are a global first,” said Partho Dasgupta, CEO, BARC India.
According to Steve Hasker, global president and chief operating officer, Nielsen, most Indians who are getting online today are using a mobile device to do so and, 92 per cent of the smartphone users are using video streaming services. “These consumers will drive digital ad spends of marketers in India, likely to get close to Rs 30,000 crore by 2020. Measuring this and building a currency around this to understand the reach and return of interest of the marketer's most important future spend is an imperative," Hasker said.
“Thinking of occasions when we have had an opportunity to be part of truly path-breaking measurement, this would rank amongst the best. Combining BARC India's maverick vision and our expertise in digital measurement, we are helping build an advanced solution uniquely tailored for India,” added Prasun Basu, president, South Asia, Nielsen.
