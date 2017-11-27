Barring some from bidding wouldn't hinder proper valuation: Seshagiri Rao

Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer at JSW Steel, in an interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt explains how JSW came out of restructuring in 2004 on the current debate regarding restructuring and bidding for stressed entities and assets.

Edited excerpts: Is it a correct view that barring of promoters from bidding would bring down the valuation of assets? I don't agree that valuations would come down because one promoter is not there. There are a number of EOIs (Expressions of Interest, for bids) that have come from private equity ...