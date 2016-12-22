Barry Ritholtz: Woe to those disrupted by Amazon

Amazon is a variant of Apple Inc - a disruptor of businesses, some of which are very lucrative

Amazon is a variant of Apple Inc - a disruptor of businesses, some of which are very lucrative

What is Amazon.com Inc, exactly? If you answered “an online book retailer”, then you haven’t been paying attention for like, oh, the past decade or so. What seems like a straightforward question is actually a much more complex and surprising enquiry than you might have guessed. I began thinking about this earlier this year, when we looked at whether investors should own Amazon stock. (My answer was, it depends upon how much patience you have.) I have come to think of Amazon as a variant of Apple Inc — a disruptor of all sorts of businesses, some of which are ...

Barry Ritholtz