Battle for bigger pie of food delivery space set to intensify

Food tech firms have their work cut out in 2018, with cab aggregators Uber and Ola entering the food delivery space, taking their rivalry to a new level, and existing players Zomato and Swiggy planing to raise fresh funds by the first half of next year for further expansion. According to sources, Zomato, the restaurant discovery, food order and delivery app — which has been warding off competition from Foodpanda and Swiggy for the longest time to be the top player in the sector — has been in talks with Ant Financial for raising the next round of funds for the past two ...