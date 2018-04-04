BCCI media rights can be pure gold for Star India, Sony and Jio: Here's why

India, having grabbed the broadcast rights to the international matches the Indian team will play in Australia and England, already has some 57 days of cricket under its belt in 2018-19. The Indian cricket team will be touring both these countries in the current financial year. But has with it the rights for 60 days of bumper cricket bonanza, the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 series, which it bagged after ending arch rival India’s 10-year reign. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Infocomm is joining the party and is eyeing some of the plum broadcast rights in the ongoing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) auctions. The e-auctions, which began on Tuesday, will continue today.

What do these media rights mean for the three candidates in the fray – India, and Business Standard takes a look at the three and assesses why they would be bidding aggressively for the broadcast rights on offer:

India

Winning the broadcast and media rights for the Indian cricket team’s bilateral international matches at home – up for grabs for five years in the ongoing auction – could bring India back in reckoning for the cricket sweepstakes, especially after the company lost the IPL rights to

With the Indian team slated to play 28 days of international cricket at home in 2018-19, these rights will be very important not just for but also Star. Also, with also in the fray and waiting to upset the apple cart for the two biggies, the battle is expected to be fierce. The entry of a third strong player in the cricket media rights sweepstakes might also change the cricket broadcasting battle for good.

Star India

Since India has already won the rights to India’s matches in Australia and England, it might be able to close some gap with Star India, in spite of the IPL loss. However, if wins broadcast rights to Asia Cup, as well as India’s tour of New Zealand, it will have 79 days of cricket in 2018-19.

Contrarily, should it lose these rights to Sony, the balance could change dramatically; the company would get overtaken by with 85 days of cricket, roughly over 52 per cent of international match days during the year.