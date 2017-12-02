BCG top recruiter at IIM-Calcutta summer placements

The was the biggest recruiter in terms of number of students hired for internships during summer placements at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. Led by BCG, the consulting sector emerged as the third top recruiting cluster at 21 per cent, with banking, financial services and insurance and being the top two domains by making 26 per cent and 23 per cent of total offers, respectively. IIM-C achieved a 100 per cent placement record, with a total of 458 offers being rolled out to the batch of 453 students and the median monthly stipend standing at Rs 1.1 lakh.

Apart from BCG, McKinsey, Bain and Accenture also made internship offers. firms like Hindustan Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, ITC, and hired from the batch. Coca-Cola, HUL and AB Inbev were among the primary recruiters in the sales & marketing domain. Apparently, 42 per cent of all offers in this sector were made to women. About 12 per cent of the batch was hired for leadership roles in conglomerates like Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and others, of which Aditya Birla Group was the largest recruiter.